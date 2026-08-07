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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Star Cement consolidated net profit declines 24.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Star Cement consolidated net profit declines 24.10% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 4:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 3.39% to Rs 942.89 crore

Net profit of Star Cement declined 24.10% to Rs 74.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 98.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.39% to Rs 942.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 911.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales942.89911.99 3 OPM %20.6325.02 -PBDT188.94219.85 -14 PBT97.52134.66 -28 NP74.7298.45 -24

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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