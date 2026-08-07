Star Cement consolidated net profit declines 24.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.39% to Rs 942.89 crore

Net profit of Star Cement declined 24.10% to Rs 74.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 98.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.39% to Rs 942.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 911.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.942.89911.9920.6325.02188.94219.8597.52134.6674.7298.45

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