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Star Cement consolidated net profit rises 20.24% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 5:53 PM IST
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Sales rise 11.54% to Rs 1173.55 crore

Net profit of Star Cement rose 20.24% to Rs 148.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 123.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 1173.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1052.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1173.551052.09 12 OPM %26.8524.97 -PBDT311.26258.93 20 PBT212.57171.44 24 NP148.10123.17 20

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

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