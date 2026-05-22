Star Cement consolidated net profit rises 20.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.54% to Rs 1173.55 crore

Net profit of Star Cement rose 20.24% to Rs 148.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 123.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 1173.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1052.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.1173.551052.0926.8524.97311.26258.93212.57171.44148.10123.17

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