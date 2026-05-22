Star Cement consolidated net profit rises 20.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.54% to Rs 1173.55 croreNet profit of Star Cement rose 20.24% to Rs 148.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 123.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 1173.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1052.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1173.551052.09 12 OPM %26.8524.97 -PBDT311.26258.93 20 PBT212.57171.44 24 NP148.10123.17 20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content