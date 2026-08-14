Star Delta Transformers standalone net profit declines 38.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.02% to Rs 37.49 crore

Net profit of Star Delta Transformers declined 38.33% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.02% to Rs 37.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.37.4930.235.499.862.053.221.873.031.402.27

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