Star Delta Transformers standalone net profit declines 38.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.02% to Rs 37.49 croreNet profit of Star Delta Transformers declined 38.33% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.02% to Rs 37.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales37.4930.23 24 OPM %5.499.86 -PBDT2.053.22 -36 PBT1.873.03 -38 NP1.402.27 -38
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