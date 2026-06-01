Star Delta Transformers standalone net profit rises 44.44% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.41% to Rs 46.44 crore

Net profit of Star Delta Transformers rose 44.44% to Rs 4.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.41% to Rs 46.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.32% to Rs 11.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.99% to Rs 173.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 141.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.