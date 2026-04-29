Star Health & Allied Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 21731.37% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.92% to Rs 4327.15 crore

Net profit of Star Health & Allied Insurance Company rose 21731.37% to Rs 111.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.92% to Rs 4327.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3798.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.76% to Rs 556.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 645.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.97% to Rs 16596.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14822.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.