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Star Health & Allied Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 25.46% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 13.39% to Rs 4917.20 crore

Net profit of Star Health & Allied Insurance Company rose 25.46% to Rs 549.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 438.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.39% to Rs 4917.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4336.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4917.204336.42 13 OPM %15.2413.57 -PBDT741.70588.08 26 PBT741.70588.08 26 NP549.73438.18 25

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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