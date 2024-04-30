Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Star Health & Allied Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 39.82% in the March 2024 quarter

Star Health &amp; Allied Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 39.82% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 3:35 PM IST
Sales rise 16.58% to Rs 3395.33 crore

Net profit of Star Health & Allied Insurance Company rose 39.82% to Rs 142.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 101.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.58% to Rs 3395.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2912.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.60% to Rs 845.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 618.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.89% to Rs 12938.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11261.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3395.332912.52 17 12938.2711261.59 15 OPM %5.524.63 -8.697.29 - PBDT189.73136.05 39 1128.85826.40 37 PBT189.73136.05 39 1128.85826.40 37 NP142.32101.79 40 845.01618.59 37

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 12:10 PM IST

