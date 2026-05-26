Star Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.31% to Rs 112.59 crore

Net loss of Star Paper Mills reported to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 5.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.31% to Rs 112.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 114.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.39% to Rs 32.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.05% to Rs 409.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 436.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.