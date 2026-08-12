Star Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 14.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.27% to Rs 103.46 crore

Net profit of Star Paper Mills declined 14.05% to Rs 11.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.27% to Rs 103.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 101.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.103.46101.162.716.2016.5217.9114.7816.3211.0112.81

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