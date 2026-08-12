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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Star Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 14.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Star Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 14.05% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 2.27% to Rs 103.46 crore

Net profit of Star Paper Mills declined 14.05% to Rs 11.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.27% to Rs 103.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 101.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales103.46101.16 2 OPM %2.716.20 -PBDT16.5217.91 -8 PBT14.7816.32 -9 NP11.0112.81 -14

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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