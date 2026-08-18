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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Starbeam Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Starbeam Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 9.22 crore

Net Loss of Starbeam Ventures reported to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 9.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9.220 0 OPM %8.240 -PBDT0.76-0.51 LP PBT-0.51-0.51 0 NP-0.51-0.51 0

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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