Starlineps Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 59.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 60.54% to Rs 20.18 crore

Net profit of Starlineps Enterprises declined 59.09% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 60.54% to Rs 20.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.20.1812.573.029.790.501.180.491.170.360.88

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