Starlineps Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 59.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 60.54% to Rs 20.18 croreNet profit of Starlineps Enterprises declined 59.09% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 60.54% to Rs 20.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales20.1812.57 61 OPM %3.029.79 -PBDT0.501.18 -58 PBT0.491.17 -58 NP0.360.88 -59
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