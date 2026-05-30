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Starlite Global Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit declines 12.90% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:53 AM IST
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Sales rise 75.82% to Rs 4.80 crore

Net profit of Starlite Global Enterprises (India) declined 12.90% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 75.82% to Rs 4.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.29% to Rs 3.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.94% to Rs 13.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4.802.73 76 13.2310.85 22 OPM %14.3819.05 -25.7732.26 - PBDT1.161.34 -13 6.276.95 -10 PBT0.710.64 11 4.414.16 6 NP0.270.31 -13 3.282.87 14

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:53 AM IST

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