Starlite Global Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit declines 12.90% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 75.82% to Rs 4.80 crore

Net profit of Starlite Global Enterprises (India) declined 12.90% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 75.82% to Rs 4.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.29% to Rs 3.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.94% to Rs 13.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.