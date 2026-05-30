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Starlite Global Enterprises (India) standalone net profit declines 54.72% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:45 AM IST
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Sales rise 70.59% to Rs 4.64 crore

Net profit of Starlite Global Enterprises (India) declined 54.72% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 70.59% to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.30% to Rs 3.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.17% to Rs 12.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4.642.72 71 12.8310.25 25 OPM %15.3027.57 -28.9937.37 - PBDT1.101.54 -29 6.146.93 -11 PBT0.690.88 -22 4.434.30 3 NP0.240.53 -55 3.293.01 9

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:45 AM IST

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