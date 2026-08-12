Starteck Finance consolidated net profit rises 22.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.51% to Rs 10.91 croreNet profit of Starteck Finance rose 22.03% to Rs 4.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.51% to Rs 10.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales10.917.82 40 OPM %93.1391.69 -PBDT5.354.25 26 PBT5.214.11 27 NP4.323.54 22
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