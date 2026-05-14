Starteck Finance consolidated net profit rises 270.92% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.12% to Rs 8.31 crore

Net profit of Starteck Finance rose 270.92% to Rs 5.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.12% to Rs 8.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 126.58% to Rs 23.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.32% to Rs 35.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.