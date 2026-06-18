State Bank of India board approves raising up to Rs 60,000 cr via bond issuance

On 18 June 2026

The Central Board of State Bank of India at its meeting held today i.e. 18 June 2026, inter alia, accorded approval for raising funds in INR and /or any other convertible currency by issue of debt instruments including but not limited to Long Term Bonds, Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 Bonds, Basel III compliant Tier 2 Bonds, upto an amount of Rs 60,000 crore through public offer or private placement mode to Indian and /or Overseas investors during FY27, subject to GOI approval wherever required.