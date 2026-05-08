State Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 0.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 3.34% to Rs 131080.12 crore

Net profit of State Bank of India rose 0.22% to Rs 19642.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19600.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 3.34% to Rs 131080.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 126840.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.40% to Rs 83298.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 77561.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 5.02% to Rs 514932.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 490312.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.