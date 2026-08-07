State Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 13.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 8.36% to Rs 136240.49 croreNet profit of State Bank of India rose 13.73% to Rs 24113.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21201.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 8.36% to Rs 136240.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 125728.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income136240.49125728.68 8 OPM %52.3452.68 -PBDT32883.8029229.12 13 PBT32883.8029229.12 13 NP24113.0021201.47 14
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