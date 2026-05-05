State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 1064.8, down 0.34% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 37.55% in last one year as compared to a 1.39% slide in NIFTY and a 0.85% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

State Bank of India fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1064.8, down 0.34% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 24040.4. The Sensex is at 77067.34, down 0.26%.State Bank of India has gained around 3.1% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has increased around 4.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54878.5, down 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 172.52 lakh shares in last one month.