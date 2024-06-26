Home / Markets / Capital Market News / State Bank of India raises Rs 10,000 cr via infrastructure bond issuance

State Bank of India raises Rs 10,000 cr via infrastructure bond issuance

Image
Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 4:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State Bank of India raised Rs. 10,000 crores today at a coupon rate of 7.36% through its fifth infrastructure bond issuance.

The issue attracted overwhelming response from investors with bids in excess of Rs. 19,884 crores and was oversubscribed by around 4 times against the base issue size of Rs. 5,000 crore. The total number of bids received was 143 indicating wider participation with heterogeneity of bids. The investors were across provident funds, pension funds, insurance companies, mutual funds, corporates etc.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The proceeds of bonds will be utilized in enhancing long term resources for funding infrastructure and affordable housing segment.

Based on the response, the Bank has decided to accept Rs. 10,000 crore at a coupon rate of 7.36% payable annually. This represents a spread of 21 bps over the corresponding FBIL G-Sec par curve. The instrument is rated AAA with stable outlook.

With the current issuance, the total outstanding Long-Term Bonds issued by the Bank is at Rs. 49,718 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Board of ICICI Bank to consider fund raising via debt issuance

Board of Aptus Value Housing Finance India approves NCD issuance up to Rs 2,250 cr

Board of Tourism Finance approves raising up to Rs 200 cr via equity issuance

NTPC to raise Rs 1,500 cr via NCD issuance

CAMS subsidiary to facilitate issuance of insurance policies in electronic form

Inox Green hits record high as board OKs raising Rs 1,050-cr via preferential issue

MIC Electronics hits the roof after receiving letter of completion from Ratlam railway

C.E. Info Systems Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

White Organic Retail Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Om Birla re-elected as speaker of the Lok Sabha unanimously through voice vote

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story