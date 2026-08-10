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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / State Bank of India raises Senior Unsecured Bond
State Bank of India has concluded the issuance of USD 100 Mio Senior Unsecured Reg-S, Floating Rate Notes as a tap of its existing outstanding floating rate note due 06 July 2029 (ISIN XS3433781062) having original maturity of 3 Years and original coupon of SOFR + 100 bps p.a. payable quarterly in arrears under Regulation-S. The Bonds will be issued through its London branch as of 14 August 2026 and shall be listed on India INX, GIFT City.

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

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