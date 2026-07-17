State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 1042.1, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.57% in last one year as compared to a 2.7% slide in NIFTY and a 3.3% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

State Bank of India is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1042.1, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.92% on the day, quoting at 24294. The Sensex is at 77994.28, up 1.05%. State Bank of India has slipped around 0.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has slipped around 0.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57582.25, up 0.97% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 46.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 108.12 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1041.5, up 0.74% on the day. State Bank of India is up 26.57% in last one year as compared to a 2.7% slide in NIFTY and a 3.3% slide in the Nifty Bank index.