Steamhouse India bags EPC contract worth Rs 311 crore in Himachal Pradesh

Steamhouse India said that the company has been awarded an EPC contract for common steam plant and co-generation power plant at Bulk Drug Park, Una, Himachal Pradesh.

In a regulatory filing made post market hours yesterday, the company informed that it has been awarded the mandate for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), commissioning and comprehensive operation & maintenance (O&M) of the common steam plant and co-generation power plant at the Bulk Drug Park, Una, Himachal Pradesh.

The proposed steam plant would have a capacity of 300 TPH with indicative co-generation power capacity of 30 IMW, along with associated steam distribution network.

The period for completion of EPC work is 24 months from commencement of the project, subject to applicable contractual conditions. The O&M period is 25 years following commissioning of the project, subject to the terms of the definitive agreement. The project cost is to be funded by Himachal Pradesh Bulk Drug Park Infrastructure, as per the applicable project arrangement. The total value of this contract is Rs 311 crore. Steamhouse India (SIL) specializes in the generation and centralized pipeline distribution of industrial gases, primarily steam and nitrogen, to industrial customers and is a pioneer of the community boiler system in India.