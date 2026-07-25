Steel Authority of India consolidated net profit rises 120.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.25% to Rs 26245.67 croreNet profit of Steel Authority of India rose 120.80% to Rs 1644.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 744.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.25% to Rs 26245.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25921.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales26245.6725921.76 1 OPM %15.8210.68 -PBDT3891.032409.30 62 PBT2330.69967.81 141 NP1644.05744.58 121
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