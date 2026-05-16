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Steel Authority of India consolidated net profit rises 46.72% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 5.11% to Rs 30813.49 crore

Net profit of Steel Authority of India rose 46.72% to Rs 1835.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1251.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.11% to Rs 30813.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29316.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.20% to Rs 3372.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2371.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.13% to Rs 110810.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 102479.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales30813.4929316.14 5 110810.84102479.06 8 OPM %14.3111.88 -10.8310.39 - PBDT4408.773210.46 37 11161.419214.85 21 PBT2831.581686.62 68 5173.733564.17 45 NP1835.471251.00 47 3372.802371.82 42

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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