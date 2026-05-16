Steel Authority of India consolidated net profit rises 46.72% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.11% to Rs 30813.49 crore

Net profit of Steel Authority of India rose 46.72% to Rs 1835.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1251.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.11% to Rs 30813.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29316.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.20% to Rs 3372.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2371.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.13% to Rs 110810.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 102479.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.