Steel Authority of India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 161, down 1.61% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 17.99% in last one year as compared to a 2.78% slide in NIFTY and a 31% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Steel Authority of India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 161, down 1.61% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 24273.6. The Sensex is at 77983.71, up 1.03%.Steel Authority of India Ltd has eased around 11.62% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12495.9, down 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 74.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 164.33 lakh shares in last one month.