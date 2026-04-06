Steel Authority of India Ltd has lost 1.63% over last one month compared to 4.71% fall in BSE Metal index and 6.89% drop in the SENSEX

Steel Authority of India Ltd fell 0.9% today to trade at Rs 153.75. The BSE Metal index is down 0.22% to quote at 37731.98. The index is down 4.71 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Jindal Steel Ltd decreased 0.76% and Hindalco Industries Ltd lost 0.66% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 32.62 % over last one year compared to the 2.5% fall in benchmark SENSEX.