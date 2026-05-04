Steel City Securities consolidated net profit rises 14.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.42% to Rs 16.57 crore

Net profit of Steel City Securities rose 14.68% to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.42% to Rs 16.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.68% to Rs 14.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.61% to Rs 62.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.