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Steel City Securities consolidated net profit rises 14.68% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 20.42% to Rs 16.57 crore

Net profit of Steel City Securities rose 14.68% to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.42% to Rs 16.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.68% to Rs 14.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.61% to Rs 62.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales16.5713.76 20 62.2765.28 -5 OPM %21.7325.07 -26.8330.09 - PBDT5.034.50 12 20.2923.09 -12 PBT4.814.26 13 19.3822.10 -12 NP3.362.93 15 14.2917.15 -17

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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