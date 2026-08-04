Steel City Securities consolidated net profit rises 66.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.55% to Rs 19.27 croreNet profit of Steel City Securities rose 66.67% to Rs 6.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.55% to Rs 19.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales19.2714.99 29 OPM %42.1429.15 -PBDT9.075.28 72 PBT8.845.04 75 NP6.804.08 67
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content