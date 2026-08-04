Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to Buy TodayStocks To WatchBankipur Bypoll ResultRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026Q1 Results TodayCWG 2026 Medal TallyMissed July 31 ITR deadline?MV Electrosystems IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Steel City Securities consolidated net profit rises 66.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Steel City Securities consolidated net profit rises 66.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 28.55% to Rs 19.27 crore

Net profit of Steel City Securities rose 66.67% to Rs 6.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.55% to Rs 19.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales19.2714.99 29 OPM %42.1429.15 -PBDT9.075.28 72 PBT8.845.04 75 NP6.804.08 67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ganesha Ecosphere consolidated net profit rises 170.05% in the June 2026 quarter

India Homes reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.44 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Naperol Investments standalone net profit rises 125.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing consolidated net profit rises 45.71% in the June 2026 quarter

DOMS Industries consolidated net profit declines 22.33% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Next Story