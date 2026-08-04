Steel City Securities consolidated net profit rises 66.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.55% to Rs 19.27 crore

Net profit of Steel City Securities rose 66.67% to Rs 6.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.55% to Rs 19.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.19.2714.9942.1429.159.075.288.845.046.804.08

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