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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Steel Exchange achieves highest-ever monthly re-bar production in Aug

Steel Exchange achieves highest-ever monthly re-bar production in Aug

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Last Updated : Sep 04 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
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Steel Exchange India has achieved its highest-ever monthly production of Re-Bars since inception, recording 24,823.509 Metric Tonnes (MT) during August 2026 at its Rolling Mill.

The achievement follows the successful commissioning and operationalisation of the Reheating Furnace (RHF), which has strengthened the Company's production capabilities and supported higher Rolling Mill utilisation.

The total August production comprised 17,358.221 MT from the Continuous Casting Machine (CCM) and 7,465.288 MT from the newly operationalised Reheating Furnace (RHF). The addition of the RHF has increased the Company's monthly Re-Bar production capability by approximately 27%, marking a significant step-up in production capacity.

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First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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