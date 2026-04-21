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Steel Exchange India raises Rs 75 cr via issue of convertible warrants

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Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
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Steel Exchange India has received an aggregate amount of Rs 75 crore from India Coke and Power and IMR Steel (IMR Group-a leading international metals and mining conglomerate) towards subscription of convertible warrants under its preferential issue.

This receipt forms part of the Company's proposed fund raise of up to Rs 350 rore through issuance of convertible warrants on a preferential basis, as approved by the Board of Directors on 04 March 2026.

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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