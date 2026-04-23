Total debt reduction stands at Rs 71.19 cr over last two quarters

Steel Exchange India has redeemed Rs 43.19 crore towards Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) in a single tranche, representing approximately 13% of its total outstanding debt.

This follows the Company's repayment of Rs 28 crore over the last two quarters. With this, total debt reduction stands at Rs 71.19 crore in the recent period, highlighting continued progress in deleveraging supported by strong operational cash flows.