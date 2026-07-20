Steel Exchange India reported a 46.92% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 15.03 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 10.23 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Revenue from operations declined 10.09% YoY to Rs 269.71 crore during the quarter.

On a sequential basis, consolidated net profit increased 21.50%, while revenue from operations fell 6.13% compared with the preceding quarter.

Total expenses declined 13.24% YoY to Rs 255.68 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 294.72 crore in Q1 FY26. Raw material consumption increased 3.31% to Rs 202.51 crore, while employee benefits expense declined 8.54% to Rs 11.89 crore during the quarter.