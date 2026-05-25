Steel Exchange India standalone net profit rises 159.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.40% to Rs 287.33 crore

Net profit of Steel Exchange India rose 159.87% to Rs 12.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.40% to Rs 287.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 291.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.09% to Rs 26.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.39% to Rs 1059.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1144.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.