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Steel Exchange India standalone net profit rises 159.87% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 5:10 PM IST
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Sales decline 1.40% to Rs 287.33 crore

Net profit of Steel Exchange India rose 159.87% to Rs 12.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.40% to Rs 287.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 291.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.09% to Rs 26.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.39% to Rs 1059.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1144.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales287.33291.42 -1 1059.441144.02 -7 OPM %17.3111.25 -12.3710.86 - PBDT32.5130.12 8 68.5669.06 -1 PBT25.6224.32 5 40.2445.49 -12 NP12.374.76 160 26.9925.93 4

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 5:09 PM IST

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