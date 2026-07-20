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Steel Exchange India standalone net profit rises 46.92% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
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Sales decline 10.10% to Rs 269.71 crore

Net profit of Steel Exchange India rose 46.92% to Rs 15.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.10% to Rs 269.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 300.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales269.71300.00 -10 OPM %12.7010.47 -PBDT21.2617.46 22 PBT15.0310.23 47 NP15.0310.23 47

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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