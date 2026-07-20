Steel Exchange India standalone net profit rises 46.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.10% to Rs 269.71 crore

Net profit of Steel Exchange India rose 46.92% to Rs 15.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.10% to Rs 269.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 300.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.269.71300.0012.7010.4721.2617.4615.0310.2315.0310.23

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