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Steel Exchange receives APCRDA approval for its flagship SIMHADRI TMT products

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Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
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For use in ongoing construction works under Amaravati Capital City development program

Steel Exchange India has received formal approval from the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) for the use of its flagship SIMHADRI TMT products in ongoing and upcoming construction works under the Amaravati Capital City development program. The approval covers Fe550, Fe500D, Fe550D and Fe550D CRS grades, enabling the Company's products to be supplied for key infrastructure projects being undertaken by APCRDA.

The approval has also been circulated to leading EPC and construction companies associated with Amaravati's development, strengthening SEIL's visibility across the project's execution ecosystem. This milestone reinforces the growing acceptance of SIMHADRI TMT in quality-conscious infrastructure applications. With the government launching the massive Rs 65,000 crore Amaravati Capital City project, this approval positions Steel Exchange India as a key primary-source vendor.

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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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