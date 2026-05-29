Steel Strips Wheels consolidated net profit rises 0.31% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.51% to Rs 1474.63 crore

Net profit of Steel Strips Wheels rose 0.31% to Rs 60.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.51% to Rs 1474.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1233.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.59% to Rs 190.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 195.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.02% to Rs 5182.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4429.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.