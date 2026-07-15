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Steel Strips Wheels consolidated net profit rises 47.02% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 27.22% to Rs 1509.82 crore

Net profit of Steel Strips Wheels rose 47.02% to Rs 69.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 47.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.22% to Rs 1509.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1186.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1509.821186.78 27 OPM %10.7910.24 -PBDT131.7393.56 41 PBT93.4861.13 53 NP69.4547.24 47

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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