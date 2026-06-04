Steel Strips Wheels said Mohan Joshi has resigned from the position of Deputy Managing Director (Executive Director) and as a director of the company, effective from the close of business hours on June 3, 2026.

The company said Joshi stepped down to attend to his personal health and devote more time to family commitments.

Following his resignation, Joshi will also cease to be a member of the Audit Committee, Corporate Social Responsibility & Sustainability Committee, Risk Management Committee and Finance Committee.

He will further relinquish his responsibilities as a Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), including his role as an authorised KMP for determining materiality of events and disclosures to stock exchanges.