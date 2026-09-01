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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Steel Strips Wheels reports highest ever monthly net turnover in Aug

Steel Strips Wheels reports highest ever monthly net turnover in Aug

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Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
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Steel Strips Wheels reported highest ever monthly net turnover of Rs 592.92 crore in month of August 2026 compared to Rs 385.98 crore in August 2025, recording a growth of 53.62% YoY.

Truck segment grew 53% YoY by value, led by sustained commercial vehicle offtake.

Aluminium products segment grew 73% YoY by value, on continued ramp-up of volumes of passenger vehicles and EV platforms.

2&3 wheelers segment grew 61% YoY by value, reflecting strong demand traction.

Passenger car - steel and tractor segments recorded growth of 21% and 16% YoY by value, respectively.

Exports (overall) grew 63% YoY by value.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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