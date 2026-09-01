Steel Strips Wheels reports highest ever monthly net turnover in Aug

Truck segment grew 53% YoY by value, led by sustained commercial vehicle offtake.
Aluminium products segment grew 73% YoY by value, on continued ramp-up of volumes of passenger vehicles and EV platforms.
2&3 wheelers segment grew 61% YoY by value, reflecting strong demand traction.
Passenger car - steel and tractor segments recorded growth of 21% and 16% YoY by value, respectively.
Exports (overall) grew 63% YoY by value.
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