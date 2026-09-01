Steel Strips Wheels reports highest ever monthly net turnover in Aug

Steel Strips Wheels reported highest ever monthly net turnover of Rs 592.92 crore in month of August 2026 compared to Rs 385.98 crore in August 2025, recording a growth of 53.62% YoY.

Truck segment grew 53% YoY by value, led by sustained commercial vehicle offtake.

Aluminium products segment grew 73% YoY by value, on continued ramp-up of volumes of passenger vehicles and EV platforms.

2&3 wheelers segment grew 61% YoY by value, reflecting strong demand traction.

Passenger car - steel and tractor segments recorded growth of 21% and 16% YoY by value, respectively.

Exports (overall) grew 63% YoY by value.