Steel Strips Wheels surges turnover rises nearly 54% YoY in August'26

Steel Strips Wheels jumped 7.29% to Rs 328.25 after the company reported its second consecutive record monthly turnover in August 2026, with net turnover rising 53.6% to Rs 592.92 crore during the month from Rs 385.98 crore recorded in August 2025.

Gross turnover for the period under review increased 44.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 687.51 crore.

The performance was broad-based, led by aluminium products, which grew 73% YoY by value, followed by 2/3-wheelers (up 61% YoY) and trucks (up 53% YoY). Exports also remained strong, with overall export sales increasing 63% YoY by value.

The company attributed the growth to sustained commercial-vehicle demand, the continued ramp-up of aluminium wheel volumes for passenger vehicles and EV platforms, improved capacity utilisation and stronger OEM relationships.