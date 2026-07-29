Steelcast standalone net profit rises 19.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.99% to Rs 124.82 crore

Net profit of Steelcast rose 19.27% to Rs 23.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.99% to Rs 124.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 106.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.124.82106.6925.6425.5935.0729.8731.7826.6623.7119.88

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