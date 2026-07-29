Steelcast standalone net profit rises 19.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.99% to Rs 124.82 croreNet profit of Steelcast rose 19.27% to Rs 23.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.99% to Rs 124.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 106.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales124.82106.69 17 OPM %25.6425.59 -PBDT35.0729.87 17 PBT31.7826.66 19 NP23.7119.88 19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content