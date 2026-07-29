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Steelcast standalone net profit rises 19.27% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 6:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 16.99% to Rs 124.82 crore

Net profit of Steelcast rose 19.27% to Rs 23.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.99% to Rs 124.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 106.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales124.82106.69 17 OPM %25.6425.59 -PBDT35.0729.87 17 PBT31.7826.66 19 NP23.7119.88 19

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

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