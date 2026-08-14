Steelco Gujarat reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.98 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15712.12% to Rs 52.18 crore

Net Loss of Steelco Gujarat reported to Rs 14.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15712.12% to Rs 52.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.52.180.33-8.07-551.52-13.82-3.64-14.98-4.64-14.98-4.64

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