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Steelco Gujarat reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:17 AM IST
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Sales rise 1557.14% to Rs 33.64 crore

Net Loss of Steelco Gujarat reported to Rs 16.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1557.14% to Rs 33.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 37.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 20.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1300.24% to Rs 58.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales33.642.03 1557 58.534.18 1300 OPM %-22.77-181.77 --31.56-236.36 - PBDT-14.96-6.71 -123 -33.05-16.49 -100 PBT-16.06-7.71 -108 -37.27-20.54 -81 NP-16.06-7.71 -108 -37.27-20.54 -81

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

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