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Stellant Securities (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.99 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
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Sales rise 1684.85% to Rs 5.89 crore

Net loss of Stellant Securities (India) reported to Rs 4.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1684.85% to Rs 5.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1551.94% to Rs 21.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2690.06% to Rs 50.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5.890.33 1685 50.501.81 2690 OPM %-111.8866.67 -56.3689.50 - PBDT-6.350.25 PL 28.801.67 1625 PBT-6.350.25 PL 28.801.67 1625 NP-4.990.18 PL 21.311.29 1552

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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