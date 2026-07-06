Stellant Securities (India) standalone net profit rises 904.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 408.19% to Rs 11.79 crore

Net profit of Stellant Securities (India) rose 904.12% to Rs 17.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 408.19% to Rs 11.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.11.792.32193.2197.8422.822.2722.822.2717.071.70

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