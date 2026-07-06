Stellant Securities (India) standalone net profit rises 904.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 408.19% to Rs 11.79 croreNet profit of Stellant Securities (India) rose 904.12% to Rs 17.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 408.19% to Rs 11.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11.792.32 408 OPM %193.2197.84 -PBDT22.822.27 905 PBT22.822.27 905 NP17.071.70 904
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