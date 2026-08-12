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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Step Two Corporation standalone net profit rises 132.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Step Two Corporation standalone net profit rises 132.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 171.11% to Rs 2.44 crore

Net profit of Step Two Corporation rose 132.00% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 171.11% to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.440.90 171 OPM %32.3871.11 -PBDT0.790.64 23 PBT0.790.64 23 NP0.580.25 132

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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