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Sterling Tools consolidated net profit declines 81.95% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 5:18 PM IST
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Sales rise 11.12% to Rs 221.97 crore

Net profit of Sterling Tools declined 81.95% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.12% to Rs 221.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 199.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 49.68% to Rs 29.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 19.34% to Rs 827.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1026.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales221.97199.76 11 827.811026.30 -19 OPM %3.599.28 -9.2010.68 - PBDT8.5321.91 -61 78.04111.45 -30 PBT-1.5911.89 PL 38.1576.64 -50 NP1.598.81 -82 29.3358.29 -50

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

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