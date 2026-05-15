Sterling Tools consolidated net profit declines 81.95% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.12% to Rs 221.97 crore

Net profit of Sterling Tools declined 81.95% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.12% to Rs 221.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 199.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 49.68% to Rs 29.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 19.34% to Rs 827.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1026.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.