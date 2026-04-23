Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy consolidated net profit rises 142.99% in the March 2026 quarter

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy consolidated net profit rises 142.99% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 22.77% to Rs 1945.61 crore

Net profit of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy rose 142.99% to Rs 134.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 22.77% to Rs 1945.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2519.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 309.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 81.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.77% to Rs 7548.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6301.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1945.612519.11 -23 7548.056301.86 20 OPM %7.495.30 -4.003.92 - PBDT156.9989.85 75 351.98176.88 99 PBT154.1186.72 78 340.70162.54 110 NP134.5755.38 143 -309.4381.45 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

P. H. Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.60 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Union Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 9.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Prizor Viztech hits the roof after strong Q4 performance

Diffusion Engineers bags Rs 10-cr domestic order

Zodiac Energy receives LoI for a solar power project in Zambia

First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story