Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy consolidated net profit rises 69.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 9.74% to Rs 1590.13 crore

Net profit of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy rose 69.60% to Rs 54.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 9.74% to Rs 1590.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1761.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1590.131761.634.954.8559.9677.4856.6574.6754.2231.97

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