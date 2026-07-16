Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy consolidated net profit rises 69.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 9.74% to Rs 1590.13 croreNet profit of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy rose 69.60% to Rs 54.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 9.74% to Rs 1590.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1761.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1590.131761.63 -10 OPM %4.954.85 -PBDT59.9677.48 -23 PBT56.6574.67 -24 NP54.2231.97 70
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content