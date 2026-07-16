Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy consolidated net profit rises 69.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy consolidated net profit rises 69.60% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
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Sales decline 9.74% to Rs 1590.13 crore

Net profit of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy rose 69.60% to Rs 54.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 9.74% to Rs 1590.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1761.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1590.131761.63 -10 OPM %4.954.85 -PBDT59.9677.48 -23 PBT56.6574.67 -24 NP54.2231.97 70

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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